NOPD searching for vehicle missing after man killed in Central City

The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a truck that was missing after a man was killed in Central City the day after Christmas.

The 41-year-old man, who the coroner has identified as Fernell Richmond, was found fatally shot inside his home on the 3300 block of First Street.

According to the report, the victim's green 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup with a Louisiana license plate C66452 and a a vehicle identification number of 1GCEC14X13Z05298 was missing.

Anyone who has seen the vehicle or has any additional information about this incident can contact Detective Barret Morton at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.

