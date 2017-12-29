Teens shoot their way into business, steal e-cigarettes

Alabama and Clemson fans are pouring into the French Quarter as the matchup between the two NCAA powerhouses approaches on Monday.more>>
Despite the chilly temps and wet weather expected this weekend, the city expects thousands of visitors to ring in the new year here. That's not to mention those in town for all the Sugar Bowl festivities. It's why officials are taking extra precautions and utilizing a new tool to keep people safe.more>>
It was the horrific New Year's Day incident that outraged and sickened many people in New Orleans and around the country two years ago, and for Joshua Woodruff's family, those feeling have never faded.more>>
A second and third man have been arrested in connection with two teenagers who were beaten at a Christmas Eve bonfire event in Gramercy.more>>
The NOPD needs your help in finding two men believed to be responsible for a shooting in the Seventh Ward. According to police, the shooting happened yesterday at the intersection of St. Anthony Avenue and Abundance Street. Police say Just before 8:00 a.m., surveillance video in the area captured images of two unknown subjects exiting a small silver SUV at that intersection. they say the video shows the men waiting at the intersection for the victims' car to arrive, then they say the...more>>
The two waitresses work the same shift and got scratchoff tickets from their boss as a Christmas bonus. They were going to claim the money together in the new year. That didn't happen.more>>
Police say an officer has shot and killed a man in Wichita while investigating a report of a homicide and hostage situation that later was found to be false.more>>
An alleged Kay Jeweler's ad for this $24.99 ring circulating on Facebook has caused a frenzy.more>>
