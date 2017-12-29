Teens shoot their way into business, steal e-cigarettes - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Teens shoot their way into business, steal e-cigarettes

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
Source: TPSO Source: TPSO
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA (WVUE) -

Two teenagers were arrested in Tangipahoa Parish after shooting their way into a business and taking several electronic cigarettes. 

Early Wednesday morning TPSO began investigating the burglary at the Create-A-Cig Shop on University Ave. in Hammond. 

Surveillance video shows the two teens shooting their way into the business. 

Once inside, they shot into the glass cases and stole a large amount of merchandise including several electronic cigarettes valued over one thousand dollars, according to the report. 

With the help of the business owner and video, detectives were able to identify and arrest 17-year-old Jason Paul Shelton of Hammond and 18-year-old Shane Michael Freeman of Walker. 

Both teens were charged with aggravated burglary. 

TPSO, Louisiana State Police and the Hammond Police Department were able to make the arrests and recover some of the stolen items.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Tigers and Tide pour into French Quarter

    Tigers and Tide pour into French Quarter

    Businesses stock up on Clemson and Alabama merchandise ahead of the Sugar BowlBusinesses stock up on Clemson and Alabama merchandise ahead of the Sugar Bowl

    Alabama and Clemson fans are pouring into the French Quarter as the matchup between the two NCAA powerhouses approaches on Monday. 

    more>>

    Alabama and Clemson fans are pouring into the French Quarter as the matchup between the two NCAA powerhouses approaches on Monday. 

    more>>

  • City to utilize new safety tool during busy holiday weekend

    City to utilize new safety tool during busy holiday weekend

    Despite the chilly temps and wet weather expected this weekend, the city expects thousands of visitors to ring in the new year here. That's not to mention those in town for all the Sugar Bowl festivities. It's why officials are taking extra precautions and utilizing a new tool to keep people safe.

    more>>

    Despite the chilly temps and wet weather expected this weekend, the city expects thousands of visitors to ring in the new year here. That's not to mention those in town for all the Sugar Bowl festivities. It's why officials are taking extra precautions and utilizing a new tool to keep people safe.

    more>>

  • Mother of slain tourist: 'Don't let this be your city's reputation'

    Mother of slain tourist: 'Don't let this be your city's reputation'

    It was the horrific New Year's Day incident that outraged and sickened many people in New Orleans and around the country two years ago, and for Joshua Woodruff's family, those feeling have never faded. 

    more>>

    It was the horrific New Year's Day incident that outraged and sickened many people in New Orleans and around the country two years ago, and for Joshua Woodruff's family, those feeling have never faded. 

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly