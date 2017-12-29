Teens shoot their way into business, steal e-cigarettes

Two teenagers were arrested in Tangipahoa Parish after shooting their way into a business and taking several electronic cigarettes.

Early Wednesday morning TPSO began investigating the burglary at the Create-A-Cig Shop on University Ave. in Hammond.

Surveillance video shows the two teens shooting their way into the business.

Once inside, they shot into the glass cases and stole a large amount of merchandise including several electronic cigarettes valued over one thousand dollars, according to the report.

With the help of the business owner and video, detectives were able to identify and arrest 17-year-old Jason Paul Shelton of Hammond and 18-year-old Shane Michael Freeman of Walker.

Both teens were charged with aggravated burglary.

TPSO, Louisiana State Police and the Hammond Police Department were able to make the arrests and recover some of the stolen items.

