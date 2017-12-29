Saints season ticket holders should be getting something in the mail

The Saints are in the playoffs, now you could have a ticket. (Source: Mark Lagrange)

New Orleans Saints season ticket holders face some new changes when it comes to the playoffs this year.

The original season ticket allotment for potential Saints home playoff games has been sent and should arrive, at the latest, Tuesday, according to the Saints.

If the team secures a home playoff game, which the Saints will know by Sunday night, the payment process will work like this:

If you've already paid in full for all potential home playoff games, your ticket for game 1 will become valid. As a reminder, should your account be renewed for the 2018 season, any un-played game’s payments will be credited toward your 2018 Season Ticket renewal.

If you chose to “Pay as We Play,” the credit card you provided will be charged on Monday, Jan. 1, and, upon the successful transaction, your tickets for game 1 will become valid.

If you have questions or concerns, please don't hesitate to contact the Saints Box Office @ 504-731-1700.

