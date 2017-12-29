Report: Warrant reveals new information about officer accused of beating girlfriend

An arrest warrant revealed new information about the New Orleans police officer placed on emergency suspension over recent domestic abuse claims.

Witnesses say Officer Robert Dees slammed his girlfriend into a wall in the Seventh Ward on Christmas Eve, then slammed her head against a police vehicle.

That is according to an arrest warrant obtained by Nola.com | The Times-Picayune.

Witnesses also say Dees was in his police uniform.

Court records show the 34-year-old posted $350 bond and is set to appear in court in January.

