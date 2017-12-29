Report: Warrant reveals new information about officer accused of - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Report: Warrant reveals new information about officer accused of beating girlfriend

Written by: Chris Finch, Digital Content Director
NOPD Cruiser (File Image: FOX 8) NOPD Cruiser (File Image: FOX 8)
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

An arrest warrant revealed new information about the New Orleans police officer placed on emergency suspension over recent domestic abuse claims.         

Witnesses say Officer Robert Dees slammed his girlfriend into a wall in the Seventh Ward on Christmas Eve, then slammed her head against a police vehicle.
That is according to an arrest warrant obtained by Nola.com | The Times-Picayune.

Witnesses also say Dees was in his police uniform.

Court records show the 34-year-old posted $350 bond and is set to appear in court in January.

