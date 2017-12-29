NOPD search for 2 men wanted in 7th Ward shooting

The NOPD needs your help in finding two men believed to be responsible for a shooting in the Seventh Ward.

According to police, the shooting happened yesterday at the intersection of St. Anthony Avenue and Abundance Street.

Police say Just before 8 a.m., surveillance video in the area captured images of two unknown subjects exiting a small silver SUV at that intersection.

they say the video shows the men waiting at the intersection for the victims' car to arrive, then they say the two men opened fire on the victims silver S.U.V.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call contact Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or Crimestoppers.

