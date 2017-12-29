Three Saints ruled out for Sunday's Bucs game - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Three Saints ruled out for Sunday's Bucs game

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Saints left tackle Terron Armstead will not play against the Bucs. (nola.com).
(WVUE) -

The Saints will be without three key contributors Sunday for the Saints-Bucs game. Ruled out for 3:25 p.m. tilt: DE Trey Hendrickson (ankle), LT Terron Armstead (thigh), and TE Michael Hoomanawanui (concussion).

Armstead suffered the thigh injury in Week 16 against Atlanta. 

