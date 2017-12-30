St. Tammany Parish to open warming shelter Sunday

St. Tammany Parish has announced they will open a warming shelter for residents looking to escape freezing temperatures.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the low thirties to the twenties on the Northshore over the next few days.

Officials with the St. Tammany Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness will be opening a warming shelter in conjunction with the New Orleans Mission.

Starting at 1 p.m. on Sunday, December 31, residents seeking shelter from the cold can go to the Giving Hope Retreat Center of the New Orleans Mission located at 31294 Highway 190 in Lacombe. The shelter will remain open until the morning of Wednesday, January 3.

Officials say citizens coming to the shelter should bring bedding, comfort items, prescription medication and any other personal hygiene items.

Citizens are also reminded that they are not allowed to bring alcohol and firearms to the shelter.

If residents have any questions about the warming shelter, the Northshore hotline for the Giving Hope Retreat Center is (985) 218-9485.

