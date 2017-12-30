NOPD: Victim shot during carjacking in New Orleans East

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating and shooting and carjacking in New Orleans East.

Police say the incident happened just after midnight in the 8700 block of Dinkins Street.

The victim told police he was moving his vehicle when several armed males ran from around the corner towards him. During a struggle with the suspects, one of the men said, “Shoot him,” and shots rang out.

The victim was wounded in the shooting. He was taken to a local hospital by EMS where his condition is unknown.

Police say the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle, a 2006 gray BMW.

If anyone has any information about this shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

