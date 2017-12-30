NOPD: Victim shot during carjacking in New Orleans East

Alabama and Clemson fans are pouring into the French Quarter as the matchup between the two NCAA powerhouses approaches on Monday.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department says a woman shot a burglar found inside of her home early Saturday morning.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating and shooting and carjacking in New Orleans East.more>>
St. Tammany Parish has announced they will open a warming shelter for residents looking to escape freezing temperatures.more>>
Despite the chilly temps and wet weather expected this weekend, the city expects thousands of visitors to ring in the new year here. That's not to mention those in town for all the Sugar Bowl festivities. It's why officials are taking extra precautions and utilizing a new tool to keep people safe.more>>
The NFL and the players' union have announced a series of changes to the way possible concussions are handled during games.more>>
The two waitresses work the same shift and got scratchoff tickets from their boss as a Christmas bonus. They were going to claim the money together in the new year. That didn't happen.more>>
Police say an officer has shot and killed a man in Wichita while investigating a report of a homicide and hostage situation that later was found to be false.more>>
A Florida man is accused of rigging the front door of a home in an attempt to electrocute his estranged pregnant wife.more>>
An alleged Kay Jeweler's ad for this $24.99 ring circulating on Facebook has caused a frenzy.more>>
