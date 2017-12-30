Nicondra: Rain and cold moving in

Get the rain gear and the warm gear ready to celebrate New Year's Eve on Sunday. Saturday turned out ok with a little sun early and temperatures getting into the 60s. The clouds had settled back in by the late afternoon, but it remained mostly dry. Rain chances return late and linger into the day on Sunday. So far it still appears the rain will end in time to enjoy Midnight fireworks displays. It will still be very cold with temperatures already getting into the 30s during celebration time.

Much colder air settles in to kick off 2018. Heading into the holiday weekend make sure your home is prepared for winter. Monday and Tuesday afternoon highs could stay in the upper 30s with even colder wind chills. Overnight Monday into Tuesday we are going to see pipe-bursting cold. Hard freezes look likely for both sides of Lake Pontchartrain Monday. Many will see a repeat on Tuesday night especially north of the lake.

For updates on the go, download the FOX 8 Weather App or call our Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.