Saints prepare for regular season finale against Buccaneers

Mark Ingram and the Saints sport an 11-4 record.

The Saints will close out their regular season against the Buccaneers, Sunday, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

The last time these two teams met James Winston tried to inspire his team by eating a ‘W’. The Saints won 30-10.

Nothing is at stake but pride for the Buccaneers. The Saints can secure their first NFC South title since 2011, and with a little help could climb to the No. 3 seed in the playoffs.

It’s a game the Saints want to get in and get out with a win, and begin postseason journey to the Super Bowl.

