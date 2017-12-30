Workers make final preparations for New Year's Eve fireworks on the Mississippi River

Alabama and Clemson fans are pouring into the French Quarter as the matchup between the two NCAA powerhouses approaches on Monday.more>>
Alabama and Clemson fans are pouring into the French Quarter as the matchup between the two NCAA powerhouses approaches on Monday.more>>
Emotions ran high at a vigil for three people who lost their lives in a house fire.more>>
Emotions ran high at a vigil for three people who lost their lives in a house fire.more>>
Crews are getting fireworks ready for Sunday's big New Year's Eve celebration.more>>
Crews are getting fireworks ready for Sunday's big New Year's Eve celebration.more>>
Louisiana State Troopers have arrested a man wanted in a fatal hit and run that occurred in Des Allemands.more>>
Louisiana State Troopers have arrested a man wanted in a fatal hit and run that occurred in Des Allemands.more>>
A night after falling to the Dallas Mavericks at home, the Pelicans looked to rebound with a victory Saturday at the Smoothie King Center.more>>
A night after falling to the Dallas Mavericks at home, the Pelicans looked to rebound with a victory Saturday at the Smoothie King Center.more>>
A second and third man have been arrested in connection with two teenagers who were beaten at a Christmas Eve bonfire event in Gramercy.more>>
A second and third man have been arrested in connection with two teenagers who were beaten at a Christmas Eve bonfire event in Gramercy.more>>
An alleged Kay Jeweler's ad for this $24.99 ring circulating on Facebook has caused a frenzy.more>>
An alleged Kay Jeweler's ad for this $24.99 ring circulating on Facebook has caused a frenzy.more>>