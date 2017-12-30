Police seek individual wanted for stealing car in Algiers

New Orleans police are searching for an individual wanted for taking a car in Algiers.

Police say that around 11:46 on Dec. 26, the victim walked into a store in the 2600 block of General DeGualle Drive. While inside the store, she left her car running with the keys in the ignition. Shortly after entering the store, an unknown black man got into the car and drove away.

The theft was captured on surveillance video.

Officers later recovered the vehicle, but the suspect has yet to be caught.

If you have any information that could help police with this case, you are asked to call NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

