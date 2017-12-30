Pelicans fall to Knicks, drop second-consecutive game at home

A night after falling to the Dallas Mavericks at home, the Pelicans looked to rebound with a victory Saturday at the Smoothie King Center.

The Pelicans were en route to a victory, holding a slim lead over the New York Knicks late in the contest, but they couldn't hand on, dropping a heart-breaker, 105-103.

Anthony Davis led the Pelicans (18-18) scoring a game-high 31 points and finished one rebound shy of a double-double. DeMarcus Cousins finished with 29 points and 19 rebounds.

The Knicks (18-18) were led by Kristaps Porzingis who recorded 30 points.

The Pelicans return to action Wednesday, on the road against the Utah Jazz. Tip off is set for 8 p.m.

