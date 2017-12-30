Man arrested in fatal hit and run in Des Allemands

Louisiana State Troopers have arrested a man wanted in a fatal hit and run that occurred in Des Allemands. Troopers took 29-year-old Juan Lujan of Luling into custody Saturday night.

According to police, investigators located the vehicle used and located Lujan who is identified as the registered owner of the vehicle. The crash, which occurred Saturday just after midnight on Highway 90 just east of Cypress Drive, claimed the life of 60-year-old bicyclist Michael Atkinson of Des Allemands.

Police say that Atkinson was riding his bike east on the shoulder of Hwy 90 eastbound near the edge of the roadway. He was struck from behind by the an unknown car, later identified as Lujan's 2002 GMC Envoy. Atkinson suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene by the Lafourche Parish Coroner's Office.

Lujan was booked in the Lafourche Parish Jail. He has been charged with felony hit and run driving, improper lane usage, no driver's license and falsified inspection sticker.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.