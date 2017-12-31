Saints lose to the Bucs; will host Panthers in the playoffs

Welcome to 2018! And for the Saints, after three years away, there’s postseason life after the New Year. They enter the playoffs as the four seed and will open against Carolina. Though they didn’t close out the way they would have liked against Tampa Bay, there’s still many reasons for the Saints to be optimistic about making a run to the Super Bowl. 5.) NFC Name a favorite in the NFC? There really is none. Philadelphia looks vulnerable without Carson Wentz. ...more>>
The regular season is over, and the Saints survived to not only make the playoffs, but host Carolina in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Black and Gold lost to the Tampa Bay to close out 2017, but focus is now squarely on the Panthers.more>>
Welcome in to Juan's World and I've already turned the page on the Saints loss to Tampa on Sunday and you should too. In the grand scheme of things, today's loss to the Bucs won't mean a thing when the playoffs kick off next week in the Dome.more>>
In this edition of FFF, we focus on the Saints in the playoffs, your new favorite soccer team in England, and two legendary spots close down on the same night.more>>
The Saints didn't end the regular season the way they wanted, losing to the Bucs, 31-24. But they clinched the NFC South, and will face the Panthers at 3:40 p.m. next Sunday on FOX 8.more>>
