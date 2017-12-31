Saints lose to the Bucs; will host Panthers in the playoffs - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Saints lose to the Bucs; will host Panthers in the playoffs

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas helped the Saints clinch the NFC South. Source: NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas helped the Saints clinch the NFC South. Source: NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
The Saints lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-24, but still clinched the NFC South, thanks to the Falcons beating the Panthers, 22-10. The Saints led for most of the contest, until Jameis Winston found Chris Godwin for a 39-yard touchdown. The final points came on a two-point conversion by the Bucs.

The Saints (11-5) will host the Panthers next weekend in the Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Black and Gold are the 4th-seed in the NFC.

There's been much discussion this week if Alvin Kamara could take Rookie of the Year honors in the NFL. After his performance in Tampa, it might be hard to deny him.

The Buccaneers ran out to an early 7-0 lead, but on the ensuing kickoff, Kamara changed all that. The rookie took the kick 106 yards for a score. The return is the longest scoring play in Saints history.

On the Saints very next drive, Kamara struck again. This time a 7-yard touchdown run, staking the Black and Gold to a 14-7 advantage. Kamara racked up a 149 yards of total offense in two quarters of play.

Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston answered in the second quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run. The extra point was no good, keeping the Saints ahead, 14-13.

Winston was picked off three times in the contest. Two picks by Marcus Williams, and Craig Robertson grabbed the other for the Black and Gold. 

Brees also helped put some points on the scoreboard for the Saints, finding Zack Line for a 3-yard touchdown.

  After Further Review: Five reasons Saints can be successful in playoffs

    Alvin Kamara will be key to a Saints playoff run (David Grunfeld, nola.com)Alvin Kamara will be key to a Saints playoff run (David Grunfeld, nola.com)

    Alvin Kamara will be key to a Saints playoff run (David Grunfeld, nola.com)

Welcome to 2018! And for the Saints, after three years away, there's postseason life after the New Year. They enter the playoffs as the four seed and will open against Carolina. Though they didn't close out the way they would have liked against Tampa Bay, there's still many reasons for the Saints to be optimistic about making a run to the Super Bowl.  5.) NFC Name a favorite in the NFC? There really is none. Philadelphia looks vulnerable without Carson Wentz.

  Drew Brees: 'This is what we worked so hard for'

    Drew Brees: 'This is what we worked so hard for'

    Brees will be in the playoffs for the first time since 2013. Source: NOLA.com | The Times-PicayuneBrees will be in the playoffs for the first time since 2013. Source: NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune

    The regular season is over, and the Saints survived to not only make the playoffs, but host Carolina in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Black and Gold lost to the Tampa Bay to close out 2017, but focus is now squarely on the Panthers. 

  Juan's World: Time for Saints to turn the page

    Juan's World: Time for Saints to turn the page

    Source: David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-PicayuneSource: David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune

    Welcome in to Juan's World and I've already turned the page on the Saints loss to Tampa on Sunday and you should too. In the grand scheme of things, today's loss to the Bucs won't mean a thing when the playoffs kick off next week in the Dome. 

