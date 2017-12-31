Tim Tebow, Imagine Dragons work with Allstate to improve New Orleans youth center

Alabama and Clemson fans are pouring into the French Quarter as the matchup between the two NCAA powerhouses approaches on Monday.more>>
Alabama and Clemson fans are pouring into the French Quarter as the matchup between the two NCAA powerhouses approaches on Monday.more>>
The latest weather forecast from Your Weather Authority.more>>
The latest weather forecast from Your Weather Authority.more>>
A partial power outage briefly stalled operations at the Louis Armstrong International Airport Monday.more>>
A partial power outage briefly stalled operations at the Louis Armstrong International Airport Monday.more>>
As freezing temperatures sweep across Southeast Louisiana, some parishes have announced the openings of their warming shelters.more>>
As freezing temperatures sweep across Southeast Louisiana, some parishes have announced the openings of their warming shelters.more>>
There are over 5,000 Entergy customers without power in LaPlace Monday morning.more>>
There are over 5,000 Entergy customers without power in LaPlace Monday morning.more>>
A new law took effect in Oregon Monday, allowing Oregonians to pump their own gas in rural counties.more>>
A new law took effect in Oregon Monday, allowing Oregonians to pump their own gas in rural counties.more>>
Police determined Emily’s mom had been dead in their apartment for nearly 24 hours before the girl was found. The little girl had been wandering barefoot in a park across the street. She told the stranger who found her that her mom was lying on the floor, sleeping.more>>
Police determined Emily’s mom had been dead in their apartment for nearly 24 hours before the girl was found. The little girl had been wandering barefoot in a park across the street. She told the stranger who found her that her mom was lying on the floor, sleeping.more>>
Food Lion is voluntarily recalling its Food Lion brand homestyle buttermilk biscuits after being notified by its manufacturer the product may contain listeria monocytogenes, the company announced Friday.more>>
Food Lion is voluntarily recalling its Food Lion brand homestyle buttermilk biscuits after being notified by its manufacturer the product may contain listeria monocytogenes, the company announced Friday.more>>
An Albertville mom was surprised with a special gift for Christmas that was twelve years in the making. It took all four of her daughters to make it happen. "We struggled. We did struggle but that's ok. That has made them who they are," says McCaffrey. Raising a child as a single parent is tough. Terri McCaffrey raised four of them, all girls. When Amber, the oldest, got married it was Terri's dream to one day see all o...more>>
v\* {behaviorurl(#default#VML);} o\* {behaviorurl(#default#VML);} w\* {behaviorurl(#default#VML);} .shape {behaviorurl(#default#VML);} An Albertville mom was surprised with a special gift for Christmas that was twelve years in the making. It took all four of her daughters to make it happen. "We strmore>>
An Alabama fan attending the Sugar Bowl lost her RV after it caught fire Monday morning near the Superdome.more>>
An Alabama fan attending the Sugar Bowl lost her RV after it caught fire Monday morning near the Superdome.more>>
Resolve to shop smarter in 2018.more>>
Resolve to shop smarter in 2018.more>>
An Amber Alert had been issued for two children in Round Rock.more>>
An Amber Alert had been issued for two children in Round Rock.more>>
Cleveland police say a man who was out shoveling snow was shot and killed early Sunday morning.more>>
Cleveland police say a man who was out shoveling snow was shot and killed early Sunday morning.more>>
Multiple crews are on the scene in Chilton Co. responding to a hazmat situation on I-65 Southbound.more>>
Multiple crews are on the scene in Chilton Co. responding to a hazmat situation on I-65 Southbound.more>>
Nadine Nepper kept busy this holiday season, making sure everything in the house was perfect for her daughter's return from college. Julia Nepper is 23 years old and just earned a Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin.more>>
Nadine Nepper kept busy this holiday season, making sure everything in the house was perfect for her daughter's return from college. Julia Nepper is 23 years old and just earned a Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin.more>>