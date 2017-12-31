Tim Tebow, Imagine Dragons work with Allstate to improve New Orleans youth center

Some big names volunteered Sunday morning to help improve a youth center in Central City.

Tim Tebow and Imagine Dragons partnered with Allstate Good Works to renovate the Apex Center for at-risk youths.

Volunteers helped put together bikes, a basketball hoop, a community garden and more.

Allstate says they start projects like this before big football games like the Sugar Bowl to bring people together.

"There's so many awards you can win as an athlete, but probably not more special than one for changing other people's lives cause that's always going to be more important than any championship or trophy you'll ever get," Tebow said.

"Today is incredible to see all these volunteers who are helping with the youth center to make it a better place for our youth and to empower our youth," Dan Reynolds with Imagine Dragons said.

Allstate says Apex serves as a safe space for 100 children daily, and helps reduce the likelihood for them to engage in risky behavior.

