Saints vs. Carolina playoff game set for Sunday

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

Now that the NFL regular season is officially over, playoff times for the Wild Card Round have been set. The Saints will host Carolina, Sunday, with kickoff set for 3:40 p.m. Central from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Earlier in the day, the Buffalo Bills will visit the Jacksonville Jaguars at noon. 

Saturday's slate includes the Tennessee Titans facing the Kansas City Chiefs at 3:35 p.m. Saturday night's game features the Atlanta Falcons against the Los Angeles Rams with kickoff set for 7:15 p.m. 

