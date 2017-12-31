Saints vs. Carolina playoff game set for Sunday

Now that the NFL regular season is officially over, playoff times for the Wild Card Round have been set. The Saints will host Carolina, Sunday, with kickoff set for 3:40 p.m. Central from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Earlier in the day, the Buffalo Bills will visit the Jacksonville Jaguars at noon.

Saturday's slate includes the Tennessee Titans facing the Kansas City Chiefs at 3:35 p.m. Saturday night's game features the Atlanta Falcons against the Los Angeles Rams with kickoff set for 7:15 p.m.

