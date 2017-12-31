Payton: 'We start a whole other season now'

The Saints didn't end the regular season the way they wanted, losing to the Bucs, 31-24. But they clinched the NFC South, and will face the Panthers at 3:40 p.m. next Sunday on FOX 8.

For the Saints it's time to look at the film of Tampa, and then move on quickly to Carolina.

"We didn't finish the game the way we would've liked to have. Congratulations to Tampa, it was an impressive two-minute drive. There will be a handful of things we'll look at quickly to get cleaned up, and here we go another week. We start a whole other season now," said Coach Sean Payton.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.