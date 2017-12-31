Area leaders issue freeze warnings in anticipation of cold weather

In anticipation of freezing temperatures that are expected to move across our area, some parish leaders are reminding residents to take precautions.

Below is a list of shelters that will be open:

Orleans Parish

City leaders have activated a freeze plan which lasts through Thursday morning. The plan will be put in place to providing temporary shelter for the homeless. Temperatures are expected to drop below 35-degrees.

Below are a list of shelters in Orleans Parish:

-The Salvation Army, 4530 South Claiborne Ave. – will accept males and females beginning at 4 p.m.

-Ozanam Inn, 843 Camp St. – will accept males only beginning at 4 p.m.

-Covenant House, 611 North Rampart St. – will accept males and females between the ages 16-21, their dependent children, and any female with dependent minor children. Mothers with small children may come anytime.

-New Orleans Mission, 1130 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd. – will only accept male or and female adults beginning at 4 p.m.

The public is asked to call the New Orleans Police Department non-emergency number, 504-821-2222, to report someone in need of shelter.

Jefferson Parish

Jefferson Parish leaders have also activated a freeze plan. The parish-wide plan is expected to last through Thursday morning. Leaders are encouraging residents to wrap exposed pipes or run a pencil lead stream to help prevent pipes from freezing. Also, they are encouraged to check on the elderly and neighbors and bring in pets. They remind residents to take fire safety precautions and to not use stoves to heat their homes.

St. Charles Parish

A freeze warning has been issued in St. Charles Parish from midnight Jan 1 until 11 a.m. A hard freeze watch has also been issued from Monday evening until Tuesday morning. Parish leaders remind residents to take precautions by protecting plants, pipes and pets.

St. John the Baptist Parish

St. John the Baptist Parish leaders have issued a freeze warning from Sunday night until noon Monday and from Monday night until noon Tuesday. Leaders also encourage residents to protect pipes, plants and pets.

Tangipahoa Parish

Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller says that the parish has partnered with area churches to provide shelter for residents in need. The following locations will be open through Thursday:

Crossgate Church – 985-507-7988

22494 Hwy 190

Robert, LA 70455

Brown's Chapel Missionary Baptist Church – 985-514-6099

40427 Martin Luther King Dr.

Kentwood, LA 70444

Tangipahoa Parish EOC/Saferoom 2nd Floor - 985-748-2269

114 N. Laurel St.

Amite, LA 70422

"These are extremely cold conditions that we typically do not experience in South Louisiana, and we are concerned that our residents are not equipped for four days of extended cold, as has been forecast," Miller said.

St. Tammany Parish

Leaders in St. Tammany Parish are also taking precautions and have opened a warming shelter for those in need. The Giving Hope Retreat Center of the New Orleans Mission located at 31294 Highway 190 in Lacombe will be open until Wednesday morning.

Residents are reminded to take precautions when using heaters and to check on elderly family members and neighbors.

