Drew Brees: 'This is what we worked so hard for'

The regular season is over, and the Saints survived to not only make the playoffs, but host Carolina in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The Black and Gold lost to Tampa Bay to close out 2017, but focus is now squarely on the Panthers. The Saints (11-5) last played in the postseason in 2013.

"You take it one at a time. You understand the objective right in front of you, and you put together a great game plan. You focus on executing that gameplan to perfection when you play the opponent. Once you take care of that, you move on to the next one. This is what we worked so hard for, to have this opportunity," said quarterback Drew Brees.

The game kicks off at 3:25 p.m. Sunday on FOX 8

