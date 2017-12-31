FFF: Saints focus on the 2nd season, and two more restaurants close in NOLA

In this edition of FFF, we focus on the Saints in the playoffs, your new favorite soccer team in England, and two legendary spots close down on the same night.

FOOTBALL

It's been a long four years, but the Black and Gold are back in the playoffs. It doesn't matter they ended the regular season with a loss to the Bucs, just get into the postseason.

In 2009, the Saints lost three in a row to end the regular season, and we know how that ended.

The Saints swept the Panthers in the regular season, beating them twice. The national media will yap all week about how hard it is to beat the same team three times. Well, I for one am not buying that.

This is a totally different season, with a whole new set of goals.

"We didn't finish the game the way we would've liked to have. Congratulations to Tampa, it was an impressive two-minute drive. There will be a handful of things we'll look at quickly to get cleaned up, and here we go another week. We start a whole other season now," said Coach Sean Payton.

FÚTBOL

One of the most fascinating, and possibly my favorite thing in sports, is soccer relegation. If you play awful, you drop out of the top league, simple as that.

In England, there's 20 teams in the Premier League. The bottom three in the standings fall to a lower league (Championship), and three from the top of that group come up. It goes Premier League, Championship, League One, and League Two.

A team primed to come up is Wolves. They currently lead the Championship by ten points. If you're soccer neophyte this could be your team.

First off, I dig the name, Wolves. They sport cool colors, black and gold. So if you're a Saints fan, here's your squad.

Their most famous supporter, rocker Rod Stewart. What more could you ask for?

FOOD

It's been an extremely rough 2017 in the city for restaurants to stay afloat. There's way too many eateries opening, and that results in other spots closing.

Primitivo, Matt & Naddie's, Oxalis, and Cafe Giovanni are some of the big-name restaurants to not survive the year.

On the last day of 2017 you can add two more restaurants to the list, Root and Square Root. Both will serve their last meal on Magazine Street on New Year's Eve. Root, originally on Julia Street in the Warehouse District, sits above Square Root.

Root was the brainchild of chef Phillip Lopez and Maximilian Ortiz. NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune food critic Brett Anderson gave Root four beans (excellent) in 2012. In his review on Root, "Above all else it is indisputably (and admirably) unlike any restaurant New Orleans has ever seen."

I'll miss the Cohiba-smoked scallops, the blackened duck, and sweet-tea chicken wings. I ate at Root very often when it resided at Julia.

Square Root also garnered four beans from Anderson. It offered a single menu of 15 selected dishes, a first in the New Orleans restaurant scene. Anderson said of Square Root, "Astonishing, inscrutable restaurant in the Lower Garden District."

