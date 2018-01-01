Power restored after widespread outages in LaPlace

There were over 5,000 Entergy customers without power in LaPlace Monday morning.

All power was restored to customers around noon after widespread outages were reported around 9 a.m.

MOBILE USERS: To view the Entergy power outage map, click here.

Entergy said they were made aware of the power outages, and are working to restore it as soon as possible.

The company also said they have a serviceman working to determine the cause of the outages, and apologize for the inconvienence.

The coldest air in several years is descending across Southeast Louisiana and Mississippi. Freeze warnings are in effect for the entire area and will be for the remainder of the week.

