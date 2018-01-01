Internet reacts to Oregonians protest of self-serve gas stations

A new law took effect in Oregon on Monday that allows Oregonians to pump their own gas in rural counties.

Oregon, along with New Jersey, are the only two states in the United States that require a gas station service member to pump a customer's gas. The remaining 48 states allow self-serving gas stations where customers pump their own gas.

According to an article by The Associated Press, gas stations in two central Oregon counties will continue to pump gas for customers despite the new law.

KTVL posted the Associated Press article to their Facebook page asking the public to react. A social media firestorm ensued. The post has garnered over 4,000 shares and has 4,800 comments and counting.

Many Oregonians on the post were against the new legislation:

"I've lived in this state all my life and I REFUSE to pump my own gas. I had to do it once in California while visiting my brother and almost died doing it. This a service only qualified people should perform. I will literally park at the pump and wait until someone pumps my gas. I can't even," -Mike Perrone

"I don't even know HOW to pump gas and I am 62, native Oregonian.....I say NO THANKS! I don't want to smell like gasoline!" - Sandy Franklin

"No! Disabled, seniors, people with young children in the car need help. Not to mention getting out of your car with transients around and not feeling safe too. This is a very bad idea. Grrr"- Cathy Dahl

However, those who regularly pump their own gas in other states found humor in situation.

"This is a very bad idea."



A "very bad idea" that is implemented without problem in 48/50 states, representing about 95% of the nation's population. - David Kirk West

"...there are places that still pump gas for you lmao? I only knew that was a thing from watching old movies." -Jonathan Campbell

"What happens when you Oregonians travel out of state?! " -Car Lee Beck Her

