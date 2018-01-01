Alabama fan's RV catches fire near Superdome while in town for Sugar Bowl

An Alabama fan attending the Sugar Bowl lost her RV after it caught fire Monday morning near the Superdome.

The fire started around 11 a.m. and temporarily closed traffic near the Intersection of Poydras and South Claiborne.

The New Orleans Fire Department arrived on scene and quickly extinguished the flames.

No one was injured, and the fan said despite the loss of her RV she will still be attending the game.

The fan did not want to be identified, but issued an on-the-record statement of "Roll Tide."

