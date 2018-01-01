Warming shelters open as temperatures drop across SE Louisiana

As freezing temperatures sweep across Southeast Louisiana, some parishes have announced the openings of their warming shelters.

The following parishes have warming shelters open:

Tangipahoa Parish:

Crossgate Church – 985-507-7988 22494 Hwy 190 Robert, LA 70455

Brown's Chapel Missionary Baptist Church – 985-514-6099 40427 Martin Luther King Dr. Kentwood, LA 70444

Tangipahoa Parish EOC/Saferoom 2nd Floor - 985-748-2269 114 N. Laurel St. Amite, LA 70422

St. Tammany Parish:

Giving Hope Retreat Center of the New Orleans Mission located at 31294 Highway 190 in Lacombe open through Saturday

The coldest air in several years is descending across Southeast Louisiana and Mississippi. Freeze warnings are in effect for the entire area. Expect multiple freezes and hard freezes for the entire week.

Keep up with the latest on the freezing conditions with the Fox 8 Your Weather Authority app at fox8live.com/apps.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.