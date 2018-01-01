Power restored at Louis Armstrong International Airport

A partial power outage briefly stalled operations at the Louis Armstrong International Airport Monday.

Part of the airport terminal was without power.

According to officials with the airport, the cause of the outage has not been determined. There is also no word on if the outage affected any flight schedules.

Viewer submitted photos and video show long lines forming near checked baggage during the outage.

We will provide updates as they become available.

