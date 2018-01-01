Carjacking, stabbing add to violent holiday weekend in New Orleans

There was another violent holiday weekend in New Orleans. A man was carjacked while pumping gas Sunday and a store employee was stabbed in a separate incident.

According to preliminary police reports, the carjacking victim was approached by an armed man around 11 a.m. Sunday at a gas station in the 1300 block of South Jefferson Davis Parkway. Police say he pointed a gun at the victim, demanded his keys and took off.

"I really had no idea that happened right here, that's really scary," said Uber Driver Amanda Gonzalez.

And in New Orleans East, there was another brazen crime just 10 minutes later. An employee at the Dollar General on Chef Menteur Highway says a man walked in, stole some toiletries, then cut another employee as he left.

"In the process of him going out the store one of our employees went behind him, and he managed to take the merchandise, she was cut, she was stabbed in the left arm," she said.

Police were able to catch the suspect a short time later. The NOPD says officers arrested Renard Pickett for the crime.

The store manager, Curtis Boutte, says he would like to see more of an NOPD presence in the area to deter crime.

"I just wish the police, when we call them, they would get here quicker or even if they came by sometime and just did their paperwork in the parking lot just to show some appearance, that they're involved with us or whatever, I think that would cut down on a lot of it," said Boutte.

After hearing about the carjacking at the gas station, Gonzalez says she will take extra precautions to stay safe.

"Probably just be a little more careful, like looking around, make sure there's always other people around and try to be more careful," said Gonzalez.

Despite the violent weekend, The NOPD says murders were down by 10% and armed robberies decreased by 18% in 2017 compared to 2016. But, non-fatal shootings were up by about 3%.

