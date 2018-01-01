Saints focus on getting 3-game sweep of the Panthers

The Saints outscored Carolina 65-34 in a two-game sweep. But that was the regular season, and now it's the postseason.

"Everybody is 0-0. It's the playoffs, so everything has greater stakes. What we did in the past is the past. We only worry about the present now. We can't really focus on what we did before," said linebacker Craig Robertson. "We can look at the good things that we did, and try to recreate those. Try to make sure we're at the right end at the end of the game."

"Obviously it gives you some confidence that you beat this team twice," said defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins. "Gives you confidence in the fact that you kind of know what they're going to do. Kind of know them as an offense. But at the same time it's a different season. If we lose it's over, we win, we keep on going on. At the same time it matters, but it doesn't. We just got to try to win this game."

Teams that sweep their opponent in the regular season, are 13-7 in the third matchup. So the numbers fall in the Saints favor.

