Saints focus on getting 3-game sweep of the Panthers

The College Football Playoff semifinals are back on New Year's Day, with a distinctly southern flavor.more>>
The Crimson Tide dominated top-ranked Clemson 24-6 in the Sugar Bowl semifinal game Monday night to give coach Nick Saban another shot at his record sixth national title.more>>
If you're a Saints fan and you like your chocolate bittersweet or your Chinese soup hot and sour, you had a taste for how the Saints became the champions of the NFC South Sunday.more>>
The Saints outscored Carolina 65-34 in a two-game sweep. But that was the regular season, and now it's the postseason.more>>
No. 16 LSU (9-3, 6-2 SEC) and No. 14 Notre Dame (9-3) are scoreless in the second quarter of the Overton's Citrus Bowl in Orlando, FL.more>>
