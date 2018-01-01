NOPD searching for pair responsible for Downtown armed robbery

New Orleans police are searching for two men believed to be connected to an armed robbery Downtown.

According to police, the robbery occurred Thursday around 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of St. Charles Avenue and Canal Street.

Police say surveillance video shows the two men approached the victim then used a knife to rob the victim of his cell phone and personal property.

Anyone with information is asked to call NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

