NOPD officers make big drug bust on Bourbon St.

New Orleans police officers arrested four people, they say, were selling drugs on Bourbon Street.

According to police, Eighth District Bourbon Street Promenade officers were flagged down to respond to a man intoxicated and refusing to leave a bar in the 200 block of Bourbon Street.

When officers arrived they say the drunk man, later identified as 41-year-old Jerry Myrick, was in possession of a large amount of cash, two cell phones and 15 pills of amphetamine.

Myrick admitted to having more drugs at his hotel room in the 300 block of Bourbon Street.

Officers obtained a search warrant for Myrick’s hotel room. There, officers say they found:

-A bag of rock crystal opioids.

-A large bag of psychedelic mushrooms.

-A container of marijuana.

-Five cookies that tested positive for THC.

-3 vapor cartridges containing a liquid that tested positive for THC.

-A container of heroin.

-Five pills of amphetamine and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police also arrested three other people inside the hotel room.

