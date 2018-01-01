Saints hosting two playoff games is possible, with help from Falcons

The New Orleans Saints will host the Carolina Panthers in the wild-card round of the playoffs this Sunday, and there is a scenario where the No. 4 seed Saints could host another game this postseason.

"If the Saints win this week here at home, go to Philadelphia beat a team that doesn't have what arguably could be the MVP, you can then host the NFC Championship game," Saints analyst Gus Kattengell said. "But Atlanta's got to win as well."

A Saints/Falcons NFC Championship at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome would be a Who Dat's dream scenario, but the team must beat the Panthers for a third time this season in order to work toward that goal.

A home playoff game bodes well for the Saints who are 7-1 at home this season.

"It will give the Saints fans a long time to get ready for this one. It is the last game of the weekend and the last game on Sunday. They can start preparing already for the raucous atmosphere that they hope to bring there," FOX 8 Saints analyst Jim Henderson said.

Kickoff for this Sunday's game is at 3:40 p.m. and the game will be televised on FOX 8.

As the Who Dat swagger continues to grow, so do the prices for a seat at Sunday's playoff game.

Tickets on NFLticketexchange.com are going for $100 in the upper sections. The most expensive ticket is posted at $8000 on the fifty yard line directly behind the Saints bench.

"They've got as good of a shot as any. They've just got to get back to that recipe that got them that eight-game win streak. Run the football and play defense," Kattengell said.

Both Kattengell and Henderson credit the Saints' NFC South Championship to 2016 and 2017 draft and free agent acquisitions.

"All those things have conspired to make this a very memorable year and one in which I think a lot of people think the Saints can make some noise in postseason," Henderson said.

