Intermittent power outages plague South Plaquemines Parish

People in South Plaquemines Parish are struggling to keep warm as intermittent power outages persist.

The power was restored Monday evening but it didn't stay on. It's why leaders opened a warming shelter at the YMCA in Port Sulphur.

Plaquemines Parish President Amos Cormier explained what Entergy representatives said in response to the intermittent outages.

"As the electricity came back online, then there was a tremendous draw on the energy which caused overloaded issues," said Cormier.

The intermittent outages led at least one resident to show up to the shelter this evening, who says she awoke to a bitterly cold home.

Cormier says the first reported power outage was around 7:30 a.m., Monday and affected more than 3,500 customers.

As of 7:30 p.m., Cormier says that number was down to six, but that was before another outage at around 8:30 p.m.

Cormier reminds all residents, especially the ill and the elderly, to call 9-1-1 if they are in need of help.

Luckily, there was a close to a two-hour span in which the power stayed on.

Leaders hope it gave residents time to run their heaters long enough to heat their homes.

They will continue to monitor the situation throughout the night.

