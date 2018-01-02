Marrero fire victim says children, prayer will help her through damage of home

The Marrero Fire Department responded to a house fire in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A home on Singleton Drive caught fire. More than a dozen firefighters quickly extinguished the flames.

The homeowner, 88-year-old Marion Fischer, was woken up by her smoke alarm. She went into her bathroom where she saw flames.

Fischer's family members were notified about the fire around 2 a.m. by neighbors.

Fischer, a widow, and her cat were able to make it out of the house without injury.

Despite the damage, she remains optimistic.

"Well, it's gone that's all I can say. But I'm out. I just really wanted my teeth in my mouth," Fischer said. " And I can still laugh. I can still make jokes, ok? I've got presence of mind. I may be 88 but I'm fine."

Fischer said she will get through the next couple of days with the help of her kids and the power of prayer.

She also asks the public to prayer for her at this time.

