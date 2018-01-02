NOPD investigating fatal shooting in upper Ninth Ward

The New Orleans Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal shooting that claimed the life of a man in the upper Ninth Ward.

Fifth District officers responded to a call of an aggravated battery by shooting at 11:02 p.m. in the 3300 block of North Miro Street.

When officers arrived they found two victims who had been shot.

The deceased victim, whose age is not yet known, was shot in the back and died after being transported to University Medical Center by EMS, according to the report.

The second victim, a 26-year-old, arrived at University Medical Center suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify those responsible in this incident, as well as a motive.



No further information is available at this time. The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will determine official cause of death and release the victim's name upon completion of autopsy.



Homicide Detective Leonard Bendy is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any information regarding this incident. Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

