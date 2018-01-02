NOPD searching for missing Algiers man - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Written by: Erin Lowrey, Digital Content Manager
Gregory Melrose. Source: NOPD Gregory Melrose. Source: NOPD

The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a man reported missing from Algiers.

Gregory Melrose, 58, was last seen around 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve in the 800 block of Diana Street.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Melrose is asked to contact Fourth District detectives at (504)-658-6040.

