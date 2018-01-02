Man reported missing from Freret neighborhood

The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a man reported missing from the Freret neighborhood.

Rodrick Bellaire, 51, was reported missing to the Fourth Police District by his sister.

Bellaire was transported by a Fourth District Officer to the Salvation Army in the 4500 South Claiborne Avenue around 3:15 p.m. Monday.

He was later removed from the facility because of his behavior.

Anyone with information on Bellaire’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Second District at 504-658-6020 or the Fourth Police District at 504-658-6040.

