Several roads iced over in Metro area

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Department has reported multiple streets being iced over in the Metro area. 

The following roads have ice on them: 

  • Citrus Blvd/S Clearview Pkwy
  • Metairie Dickory Ave/Dock St
  • Jefferson is shut down all the way to Dufrene
  • Pine St/ Salome St, Marrero a busted pipe has been reported
  • W Napoleon/Kent Ave, Metairie a busted pipe at the location causing the road way to ice over
  • Dufrene St/Dickory Ave

Drivers should slow down and use caution on these roads since hard freezes are in effect for the area. 

