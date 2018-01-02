Several roads iced over in Metro area

Ice on the Lakefront Source: Fox 8 Local First

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Department has reported multiple streets being iced over in the Metro area.

The following roads have ice on them:

Citrus Blvd/S Clearview Pkwy

Metairie Dickory Ave/Dock St

Jefferson is shut down all the way to Dufrene

Pine St/ Salome St, Marrero a busted pipe has been reported

W Napoleon/Kent Ave, Metairie a busted pipe at the location causing the road way to ice over

Dufrene St/Dickory Ave

Drivers should slow down and use caution on these roads since hard freezes are in effect for the area.

