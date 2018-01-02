State Fire Marshal urges safety during freezing temperatures

Fire Marshal Browning has issued an emergency alert in anticipation of the record breaking cold and freezing temperatures currently being experienced throughout the state.

Fire Marshal Deputies have responded to seven fire investigations statewide during the past 12 hours.

These fires ranged from single family residential fires to significant commercial structure fires.

There has been one reported injury associated with these fires, according to the report.

Fire Marshal Deputies ask that residents remain alert and aware of the following safety principles during the next several days:

Each residential occupancy should have working smoke alarms in each sleeping area and outside of each sleeping area.

Heating devices should only be used for their intended use. Manufacturers' recommendation for safe use should be adhered to.

Check regularly on the family, friends, and neighbors who may need assistance during these adverse weather conditions.

If using gas fired heating devices make sure that there is a functional carbon monoxide alarm installed in the home.

