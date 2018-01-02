Overturned 18-wheeler closes parts of Paris Road - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Overturned 18-wheeler closes parts of Paris Road

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
(Source: FOX 8 graphic) (Source: FOX 8 graphic)
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

An overturned 18-wheeler has closed parts of Paris Road. 

Seventh District officers are currently working to clear the scene on I-10 East at I-510 northbound.

According to a report issued by the New Orleans Police Department, the I-10 West flyover will also be closed. 

Heavy delays are expected in the area until the scene is cleared. 

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.  

Powered by Frankly