NOPD searching for runaway Central City teen

The New Orleans Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a runaway Central City teen.

LaKenya Martin, 16, was last seen in the 2300 block of Thalia Street on Friday, December 29 around 6 a.m.

Martin is an habitual runaway and has left home for long periods of time.

Anyone with any information on the location of Martin should contact any Sixth District detective at 504-658-6060 or 9-11.

