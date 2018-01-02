NOPD searching for missing Bayou St. John man suffering from PTSD

The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a man reported as missing from Bayou St. John.

Willie Ross, 68, was last seen by his wife News Years Day at his home in the 3200 block of Iberville Street. around 3 p.m.

However, he has not been seen or heard from since that time, according to the report.

Police say he is known to suffer from PTSD.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Ross should contact any First District detective by calling (504) 658-6010 or call 9-11.

