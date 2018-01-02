NOPD searching for teen who ran away from New Orleans East home

The New Orleans Police Department is asking the public's help in locating a teenager who ran away from his home in New Orleans East.

Terrell Thompson, 18, was last seen by his mother yesterday at their home on Yorktown Drive.

Police say he refuses to come home and he hasn't been seen since.

Anyone with any information on the location of Thompson should contact any Seventh District detective at 504-658-6070 or 9-11.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.