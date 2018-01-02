Cold weather issues prompt area school closures

Issues brought on by the cold weather across the area have prompted some schools in Orleans Parish to close on Wednesday.

Warren Easton High School has canceled classes and will close on Wednesday, due to concerns over cold winter temperatures.

KIPP Central City Academy, KIPP East Community Primary at the Abrams building and KIPP Booker T. Washington High School will also close on Wednesday. Problems with the heating system at the Woodson building have forced officials to close the schools. School officials say they expect repairs to the system to be completed in time for school to resume on Thursday. They add that KIPP Central City Primary and the Guste building will have school on Wednesday.

