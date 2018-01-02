Too many customers dripping water blamed for cause of boil water advisory

A water company servicing parts of Tangipahoa Parish is advising customers to boil their water until next week due to freezing temperatures on the North Shore.

French Settlement Water Company President Bill Edrington said a motor inside the biggest water well servicing the area burned up when it could not keep up with the demand for water.

Edrington said too many customers dripping water from faucets to keep pipes from freezing led to the spike in demand.

“We’d like customers to wrap their pipes instead of relying on dripping from keeping the pipes from freezing,” Edrington said.

About 700 households in Hammond, Tickfaw and Independence are affected by the boil advisory.

Edrington said the advisory will remain in place until at least January 8 after testing the water quality.

Because of the freezing temperatures expected over the week, Edrington decided to wait until Saturday to have the water tested. He said he chose to keep the boil water advisory intact until next week instead of canceling the advisory then possibly reinstating it over and over.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.