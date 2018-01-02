St. John residents asked to conserve water

Due to the high demand being placed on the water system as a result of freezing temperatures and water leaks, all residents in St. John parish are being asked to conserve water and refrain from non-essential uses until further notice.

Parish leaders say it's critical that all residents begin conserving water immediately. They ask citizens to refrain from washing clothes, running dishwashers, watering lawns, washing cars and all other activities that require using large quantities of water.

The parish released the following water conservation tips:

Turn off the water when brushing teeth; use cup of water to rinse with.

When shaving, place water in basin or sink rather than having it run continual.

Use your dishwasher and clothes washer for full loads only and only when necessary.

Minimize use of kitchen sink garbage disposal units.

When washing dishes by hand, do not leave the water running for rinsing.

Do not let the faucet run while you clean vegetables.

Keep a bottle of drinking water in the fridge.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.