Derrick Shepherd discusses reasons for his "2ndChanceNOLA" campaign, why he was at meeting with Cantrell

Alabama and Clemson fans are pouring into the French Quarter as the matchup between the two NCAA powerhouses approaches on Monday.more>>
Alabama and Clemson fans are pouring into the French Quarter as the matchup between the two NCAA powerhouses approaches on Monday.more>>
The City of New Orleans’ citywide freeze plan is currently in effect.more>>
The City of New Orleans’ citywide freeze plan is currently in effect.more>>
The latest weather forecast from Your Weather Authority.more>>
The latest weather forecast from Your Weather Authority.more>>
Investigators with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Department have arrested three individuals after a body was discovered in Gonzales.more>>
Investigators with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Department have arrested three individuals after a body was discovered in Gonzales.more>>
Officials with the Gonzales Police Department are investigating the shooting death of man Tuesday afternoon. Just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, January 2, officers were dispatched to a clearing between Vesta Trailer Park and Verna Street in Gonzales. A call had come in about a body being seen in a ditch there. Upon arrival, officers reported finding a deceased, middle-aged man who had been shot multiple times. No ID was found on his person. Detectives are currently investigating th...more>>
Officials with the Gonzales Police Department are investigating the shooting death of man Tuesday afternoon. Just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, January 2, officers were dispatched to a clearing between Vesta Trailer Park and Verna Street in Gonzales. A call had come in about a body being seen in a ditch there. Upon arrival, officers reported finding a deceased, middle-aged man who had been shot multiple times. No ID was found on his person. Detectives are currently investigating th...more>>
The suspect claims the shooting was in self-defense.more>>
The suspect claims the shooting was in self-defense.more>>
A couple fulfills a bride's dying wish by getting married in the hospital, surrounded by friends and family.more>>
A couple fulfills a bride's dying wish by getting married in the hospital, surrounded by friends and family.more>>
Police are attempting to track down possible suspects from the New Year’s Eve party where the athlete was shot.more>>
Police are attempting to track down possible suspects from the New Year’s Eve party where the athlete was shot.more>>
The National Weather Service said a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain was expected Wednesday mainly along the Atlantic seaboard from Florida to North Carolina.more>>
The National Weather Service said a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain was expected Wednesday mainly along the Atlantic seaboard from Florida to North Carolina.more>>
Someone sneaked into an Arkansas family's farm under the cover of darkness and massacred their animals, according to Woodruff County Sheriff's Department.more>>
Someone sneaked into an Arkansas family's farm under the cover of darkness and massacred their animals, according to Woodruff County Sheriff's Department.more>>
You've probably heard it hundreds of times: Prevent your pipes from freezing. Frozen pipes can burst, causing the homeowner thousands of dollars in damage.more>>
You've probably heard it hundreds of times: Prevent your pipes from freezing. Frozen pipes can burst, causing the homeowner thousands of dollars in damage.more>>
A winter storm warning has been issued for the Lowcountry from 6 a.m. to midnight on Wednesday.more>>
A winter storm warning has been issued for the Lowcountry from 6 a.m. to midnight on Wednesday.more>>
The invasion of cold temperatures means you'll be cranking up the heat in your home, but there's a problem with the extra heat: static.more>>
The invasion of cold temperatures means you'll be cranking up the heat in your home, but there's a problem with the extra heat: static.more>>
Don't butter that biscuit until you check the package!more>>
Don't butter that biscuit until you check the package!more>>
A York County woman was charged with child neglect after she reportedly had drugs and engaged in sexual activities in her parked car while her children were inside on Friday.more>>
A York County woman was charged with child neglect after she reportedly had drugs and engaged in sexual activities in her parked car while her children were inside on Friday.more>>