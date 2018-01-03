City of New Orleans freeze plan in effect

The City of New Orleans’ citywide freeze plan is currently in effect.

The temperatures aren’t great, but when cold winds are added it becomes unbearable.

Traffic cameras showed some ice that had taken over the Lakefront Tuesday.

As of Wednesday most of that ice is gone, but some patches remain. Runner or walkers who decide to brave these temperatures and walk along the lakefront this morning need to keep an eye out for those ice patches.

Several shelters have opened their doors, free of charge, for homeless people needing a warm place to stay.

The Salvation Army, Ozanam Inn, Covenant House, and New Orleans Mission are all providing shelter.

Some of these shelters have restrictions, such as only taking adults, or only men or women and children.

Those who need shelter are asked to call the NOPD's non-emergency number 821-2222.

The city also stresses safety, such as never leaving a space heater unattended and not to use a stove to heat a home.

It is also necessary to make sure all smoke alarms are working.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.