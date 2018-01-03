City of New Orleans freeze plan in effect

Alabama and Clemson fans are pouring into the French Quarter as the matchup between the two NCAA powerhouses approaches on Monday.more>>
Due to the water pressure problems being experienced throughout St. John the Baptist Parish, all St. John the Baptist Parish Public Schools will remain closed on Thursday, Jan. 4.more>>
He's the best player to ever lace em up for the black and gold. But even Drew Brees admitted, at this stage of his career, after three straight losing seasons, he needed a year like this one. "To be playing, to be making a run to be back in the hunt. Absolutely, this is great." Brees told reporters Wednesday. Things are a little different for Brees as he enters the playoffs this time around. On January 15th, he'll celebrate his 39th birthday and says as h...more>>
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says they have made three arrests in the shooting death of a man found in Gonzales Tuesday.more>>
President Donald Trump reacts on twitter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un bragging about a nuclear button on his desk that he was ready to use against the United States.more>>
Customers of Capital One bank might think they are seeing double, or in some cases triple, as the same transaction is being subtracted from their accounts multiple times.more>>
Police are searching for the teenager and two women who were caught on camera beating up a Waffle House employee.more>>
A man who helped deliver a New Year's baby following a police chase on I-26 reunited Tuesday with the family he assisted.more>>
The suspect claims the shooting was in self-defense.more>>
A contractor found a major failure in the family’s vacation cabin’s heating system, officials say.more>>
Someone sneaked into an Arkansas family's farm under the cover of darkness and massacred their animals, according to Woodruff County Sheriff's Department.more>>
Don't butter that biscuit until you check the package!more>>
If he attends, Trump will become the first sitting president to attend the College Football Playoff title game since it's inception in 2014.more>>
The Lowcountry is currently under a winter weather advisory until 11 a.m. Thursday after Wednesday's storm left snow and ice causing some roads and bridges to close.more>>
The invasion of cold temperatures means you'll be cranking up the heat in your home, but there's a problem with the extra heat: static.more>>
