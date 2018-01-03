PHOTOS: Snow falls in Bayou Parishes

Alabama and Clemson fans are pouring into the French Quarter as the matchup between the two NCAA powerhouses approaches on Monday.more>>
Alabama and Clemson fans are pouring into the French Quarter as the matchup between the two NCAA powerhouses approaches on Monday.more>>
Due to the water pressure problems being experienced throughout St. John the Baptist Parish, all St. John the Baptist Parish Public Schools will remain closed on Thursday, Jan. 4.more>>
Due to the water pressure problems being experienced throughout St. John the Baptist Parish, all St. John the Baptist Parish Public Schools will remain closed on Thursday, Jan. 4.more>>
He's the best player to ever lace em up for the black and gold. But even Drew Brees admitted, at this stage of his career, after three straight losing seasons, he needed a year like this one. "To be playing, to be making a run to be back in the hunt. Absolutely, this is great." Brees told reporters Wednesday. Things are a little different for Brees as he enters the playoffs this time around. On January 15th, he'll celebrate his 39th birthday and says as h...more>>
He's the best player to ever lace em up for the black and gold. But even Drew Brees admitted, at this stage of his career, after three straight losing seasons, he needed a year like this one. "To be playing, to be making a run to be back in the hunt. Absolutely, this is great." Brees told reporters Wednesday. Things are a little different for Brees as he enters the playoffs this time around. On January 15th, he'll celebrate his 39th birthday and says as h...more>>
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says they have made three arrests in the shooting death of a man found in Gonzales Tuesday.more>>
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says they have made three arrests in the shooting death of a man found in Gonzales Tuesday.more>>
President Donald Trump reacts on twitter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un bragging about a nuclear button on his desk that he was ready to use against the United States.more>>
President Donald Trump reacts on twitter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un bragging about a nuclear button on his desk that he was ready to use against the United States.more>>
Police are searching for the teenager and two women who were caught on camera beating up a Waffle House employee.more>>
Police are searching for the teenager and two women who were caught on camera beating up a Waffle House employee.more>>
Customers of Capital One bank might think they are seeing double, or in some cases triple, as the same transaction is being subtracted from their accounts multiple times.more>>
Customers of Capital One bank might think they are seeing double, or in some cases triple, as the same transaction is being subtracted from their accounts multiple times.more>>
The suspect claims the shooting was in self-defense.more>>
The suspect claims the shooting was in self-defense.more>>
A contractor found a major failure in the family’s vacation cabin’s heating system, officials say.more>>
A contractor found a major failure in the family’s vacation cabin’s heating system, officials say.more>>
President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.more>>
President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.more>>
A couple fulfills a bride's dying wish by getting married in the hospital, surrounded by friends and family.more>>
A couple fulfills a bride's dying wish by getting married in the hospital, surrounded by friends and family.more>>
A man who helped deliver a New Year's baby following a police chase on I-26 reunited Tuesday with the family he assisted.more>>
A man who helped deliver a New Year's baby following a police chase on I-26 reunited Tuesday with the family he assisted.more>>
An Amber Alert has been discontinued in Texas for two children from Round Rock on Wednesday after the Round Rock police said they believe the suspect and girls are in Colorado.more>>
An Amber Alert has been discontinued in Texas for two children from Round Rock on Wednesday after the Round Rock police said they believe the suspect and girls are in Colorado.more>>
If he attends, Trump will become the first sitting president to attend the College Football Playoff title game since it's inception in 2014.more>>
If he attends, Trump will become the first sitting president to attend the College Football Playoff title game since it's inception in 2014.more>>