Accident causing delays on I-10 W near Twin Span

Alabama and Clemson fans are pouring into the French Quarter as the matchup between the two NCAA powerhouses approaches on Monday.more>>
On Wednesday a St. Charles Parish judge ruled in favor of Sheriff Greg Champagne over a lawsuit filed alleging the sheriff did not completely fulfill a public records request.more>>
The JPPSS schools superintendent announced that all JPPSS schools and administrative buildings will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4, due to several consecutive days of freezing temperatures in Jefferson Parish that have taxed the heating systems in its school buildings.more>>
Victims at an Uptown business speak out about an armed robbery happened in broad daylight.more>>
The Sewerage and Water board is urging neighbors to turn off their running water when it's above freezing outside. The demand has been so high during this cold snap the utility is concerned about low water pressure.more>>
We've got some good news, and we've got some bad news.more>>
