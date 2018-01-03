Accident causing delays on I-10 W near Twin Span - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Accident causing delays on I-10 W near Twin Span

Written by: Kristi Coleman, Traffic Reporter
Connect
(Source: FOX 8 graphic) (Source: FOX 8 graphic)
SLIDELL, LA (WVUE) -

An accident Wednesday morning is impacting Slidell commuters. 

The accident was on I-10 West at Oak Harbor.

Traffic is backed up as drivers try to enter the Twin Span. 

At this time, there is a 40 minute delay, and lane closures are expected. 

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly