Boil Water notice issued for Lafourche Parish District 1

A boil water notice has been issued for Lafourche Parish residents in District 1.

Due to the weather, there has been a drop in water pressure in the Bayou Blue area. Because of this, the water is of questionable microbiological quality.

This advisory includes all areas along highway 182 West of Bayou Lafourche.

Residents are also asked to conserve water until further notice.

